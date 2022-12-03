West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on Saturday, December 3, stood tall to delay the outcome of the first Test against Australia at the Perth Stadium.
On the fourth day of the ongoing first Test, Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 104 and David Warner's 48 to post a humongous target of 498 for the visitors.
Brathwaite, who scored 64 in the first innings, was on a mission to complete the unfinished task and a fightback was on his mind.
Thanks to the support from debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the other end as the West Indies openers kept the Australian attack sans skipper Pat Cummins at bay throughout the second session.
The tourists scored 84 runs without losing a wicket to register a session in their name, even though they were 414 runs short at that point.
Brathwaite displayed some brilliant strokes after lunch against Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. One past the covers off Green brought up the fifty for the West Indies captain.
But Chanderpaul was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc on the other end to end a noteworthy 116-run opening stand.
Braithwaite was in no mood to surrender against the Australian juggernaut and marched forward with some captivating cuts and sweeps. He survived a tough challenge from Josh Hazlewood in the middle.
The Australian pacer was very close to dismissing the flourishing opener as the ball tickled the stumps in one instance but failed to dislodge the bail.
Braithwaite rushed to take a single off Nathan Lyon before removing his helmet and a scream was the gesture to mark his 11th Test century, his maiden against Australia in 16 innings.
Here's how cricket fans on Twitter reacted to the West Indies skipper's determined century in the fourth innings against Australia.
Kraigg Brathwaite's knock puts West Indies in control
The Barbados batter became the second overseas captain after Virat Kohli to score a century at the Perth Stadium in the fourth innings.
West Indies lost Jermaine Blackwood to Nathan Lyon on the stroke of the day's play as they finished 192/3, with Brathwaite unbeaten on 101. The tourists have a long path in the game, with 306 runs to chase or play out 90 overs without losing seven wickets to force a draw.