Kris Srikkanth set to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from BCCI

Anuj Nitin Prabhu Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020

Kris Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth has arguably been one of India's most loved players, especially due to his aggressive style of batting in the 1980s. His counter-attacking style of play was a joy to watch and was also one of the main reasons that powered India to the 1983 World Cup title.

With 4091 runs in 146 ODIs and 2062 runs from 43 Test matches, Srikkanth made quite an impact at the top of the order for the national side and has been deservingly chosen to be conferred with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Srikkanth expressed his excitement on being conferred with such a big honour in an exclusive interview with TOI.

It's a humbling moment for me, I want to thank BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for giving me this award.

Srikkanth narrowed down India's World Cup win in 1983 as the best moment in his career. Notably, Srikkanth's 57-ball 38 was the top score in India's total of 183 runs in the final of the said World Cup against West Indies.

The greatest moment for me will always be winning the 1983 World Cup as a player. Even today I can't believe I was the highest scorer in the final. That victory was a game changer not only for Indian cricket, but for Indians as a whole across the globe. They could go anywhere and say proudly 'we are the world champions'.

Srikkanth's aggressive style of play combined very well with the great Sunil Gavaskar's style of patient and gritty batting. Their famous alliance at the top is one of the most memorable combinations revered by the cricket fraternity owing to the way they complemented each other at the crease.

Gavaskar and I complemented each other and it was a great combination. It's been more than 30 years and when people still talk about the Gavaskar-Srikkanth partnership, you know what it meant for the fans.