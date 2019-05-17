Kuldeep Yadav reveals Andre Russell's weakness; says he will exploit it in the World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav and Andre Russell - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

In a recent interview with PTI, Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he knows the weakness of Andre Russell. He also said that he will try to execute his plan against ‘Dre Russ’ in World Cup 2019.

In Case you don't know…

The Jamaican all-rounder had set IPL 2019 on fire with his consistent brilliant knocks and was a threat for the bowlers. However, his IPL teammate Kuldeep Yadav is confident of getting better of Russell in the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Besides being the leading wicket-taker for KKR, ‘The Most Valuable Player’ of IPL 2019 - Andre Russell scored 510 runs with an excellent average of 56.67 and an astonishing strike-rate of about 204. Talking about the weakness of Windies all-rounder, Kuldeep said,

"He has some problems facing a turning ball. If the ball is turning, then he has a weakness.”

“It's not just this, I've different plans to unleash against him in the World Cup. I know how to stop him and I'm very clear in my mind,” he added.

The 24-years-old bowler from Uttar Pradesh also revealed in the interview that he had never bowled to Andre Russell in the nets.

"He does not take chance against spinners. He's a terror for pacers. And I've never bowled him at the nets. You are always under pressure when you're hit for two sixes in a row."

Kuldeep Yadav failed to live up to the expectations in the 12th edition of IPL. In 9 matches he played, the left-arm chinaman managed to pick only 4 wickets with a terrible average of 71.50 and economy nearing nine.

What's next?

Kuldeep Yadav along with Indian fans will be hoping for his strong come back in the World Cup 2019. India and West Indies will lock the horns on 27 June at Manchester. It will be interesting to see how Kuldeep bowls against Russell in the big event.