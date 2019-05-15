Kuldeep Yadav slams media for misinterpreting his comments on MS Dhoni

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 8.60K // 15 May 2019, 12:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kuldeep Yadav has often credited MS Dhoni for his success in ODIs.

What’s the story?

India’s leading left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has posted an Instagram story about his alleged inappropriate comments about MS Dhoni. Kuldeep has slammed Indian media for making up rumours.

In case you didn’t know...

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Kuldeep Yadav said, "There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him. He doesn't speak much. He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something."

In the aftermath, the media misconstrued the statement as Kuldeep commenting on Dhoni's wrong reading of the game.

The heart of the matter

The statements had raised some eyebrows and now Kuldeep has clarified that he never said any such thing. Kuldeep took to Instagram and posted a story regarding the same. The story read “ Here we go for another made up controversies by our media who loves to make tangy rumours for no reason. Just want to throw some light on the issue that has been proliferated by some people, that the news is totally false. I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone. #Much respect Mahi bhai. “

Kuldeep Yadav's story on Instagram

MS Dhoni is one of the sharpest minds in the game. Kuldeep has often credited Dhoni’s inputs behind the stumps for his success in limited overs cricket. In fact, both Kuldeep and Chahal have benefitted a lot from Dhoni’s invaluable tips from behind the stumps.

What’s next?

India kick-starts their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton and Kuldeep is expected to play a big role if India are to win their third ODI World Cup.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup 2019 schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.