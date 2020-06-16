MCC President Kumar Sangakkara questions cricket boards' approach towards Test cricket

Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain and current MCC President, Kumar Sangakkara, recently questioned the International Cricket Council's marketing techniques for Test cricket.

Sangakkara said that there is no need to promote the format in regions where there are few cricket fans. In his view, it would be better to sustain red-ball cricket and continue to invest money in it irrespective of the game's financial returns.

Talking to Michael Atherton on the official YouTube channel of Sky Sports Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara discussed the current state of Test cricket. He urged cricket boards to change the way they looked at the most prestigious form of the sport.

Need to change how we look at Test cricket: Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara played 134 Tests for Sri Lanka

Kumar Sangakkara explained the alterations international cricket boards should make in their approach towards Test cricket. He said:

“If you are going to treat Test cricket as a cash cow, I don’t think it is ever going to work. It’s not going to make financial sense.”

The ICC has often stressed that its ultimate goal is to transform cricket into a global sport. However, Kumar Sangakkara feels that it is not necessary to promote Test cricket worldwide.

“Sometimes Test cricket isn’t going to make sporting sense if you are going to market it to an American or someone who has not been involved in the game. Rather than trying to change their sense of Test cricket maybe, we need to change how we look at Test cricket. Not everyone is going to have an iconic series like the Ashes with a full crowd,” he continued.

Lastly, he spoke about the nations that have been performing well in the shorter formats but have struggled in the red ball arena. He concluded that the top officials need to continue investing money in this format to try and sustain it.

“Talk about how to build up the rivalries. Then what about Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and Ireland now... and Bangladesh who are the team on the rise but in the shorter formats," said the former batsman.

So what are we going to do about that? Are we going to forget about that? Two-tier Test cricket... Test Championships... just do whatever it takes but it that doesn’t work, sustain it. Put in the money," he signed off.