Kusal Perera's 5 best knocks for Sri Lanka

With a batting style similar to Sanath Jayasuriya, Kusal Perera always had that X-factor that could win matches for his side almost single-handedly. The left-hander made a strong start to his international career, and while, he has not realised his talent and potential to the fullest, Kusal Perera is certainly one of the brightest talent to come out of Sri Lanka.

He made his debut for Sri Lanka back in January 2013, in the second of a five-match ODI series against Australia. He gave a glimpse of his potential as he played a handy knock of 14 that helped the tourists win a low-scoring encounter. He is now one of the most important members of the Sri Lankan side across all the three formats and has made quite the name for himself.

With Kusal Perera celebrating his 33rd birthday today (August 17), let's take a look at his five best knocks for Sri Lanka.

#5. 111 vs Bangladesh, Colombo 2019

Kusal Perera played an impactful knock

Sri Lanka batted first, but did not get off to an very bright start as they lost opener Avishka Fernando fairly quickly. However, this allowed Kusal Perera to settle in and play the perfect role of an anchor. Once in, he accelerated the innings and played a quick knock as he hit 17 fours and a six in his 99-ball 111. He added 97 and 100 for the second and third wicket respectively with Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis.

Chasing a total of 314, Bangladesh never got going as they were blown away by Lasith Malinga. Sri Lanka won the match quite easily by 91 runs.

#4. 116 vs Pakistan, Hambantota 2015

Perera was the difference

Kusal Perera, in his own attacking style, smashed 116, his second ODI century, and powered Sri Lanka to a mammoth total of 368 for four after their 50 overs. He added 164 runs with Tillakaratne Dilshan, who became the 11th batter to score 10,000 runs.

Pakistan never really got going in their chase and lost wickets regularly. They were bundled out for 203 and as expected, Perera was adjudged player of the match.

#3. 120 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur 2021

Kusal Perera smashed the Bangladesh attack

This was a series-salvaging win for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera's maiden five-wicket haul coupled with his captain Kusal Perera's sixth ODI hundred saw Sri Lanka end their Bangladesh tour with a 97-run win in the third ODI.

Perera was given multiple chances by a sloppy Bangladesh, and the left-hander went about his job with conviction. He added 82 runs for the opening wicket, reached his 50 in the 16th over and then carried on to complete his ton.

#2. 135 vs Ireland, Dublin 2016

Perera sauntered to a century

Playing with a nameless shirt, Kusal Perera went about his business in typical style. He was assured, attacking and always very calm as he reached his ton and ended his innings on 135 off 128 deliveries. This innings consisted of 16 fours and two sixes.

However, it was overshadowed by Seekkuge Prasanna, who smashed his way to 95 off 46 deliveries. Sri Lanka amassed 377 in their 50 overs and then bowled out Ireland for 241 in their innings.

#1. 153 vs South Africa, Durban 2019

Arguably the best knock in the 4th innings of a Test match

Arguably the best innings played in the fourth innings of a Test match - Kusal Perera orchestrated a stunning one-wicket triumph for Sri Lanka. He showed extraordinary resilience and skill, as he remained unbeaten on 153. He formed a remarkable partnership with Vishwa Fernando, that accounted for 78 runs for the final wicket as Sri Lanka won only their second match in 14 attempts on South African soil.

It was a remarkable innings since Sri Lanka had lost their ninth wicket with the their score at 226, with the tourists chasing a target of 304. However, Perera launched a stunning counterattack and farmed the strike at the same time and completed an unbelievable heist.