Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2021 will commence on June 6, with a total of five teams featuring in the event.
The teams competing in the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament are Rwanda Women, Botswana Women, Nambia Women, Nigeria Women & Keyna Women.
Uganda Women were the sixth team who were supposed to take part in the league but withdrew from the 2021 edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament due to the pandemic.
The league will be held across seven days, with two games taking place every day. The table toppers will compete with the fourth team while the second-placed teams will compete with the third in the semis.
The winners of the respective semi-finals will clash in the summit clash of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2021. The losers, meanwhile, will meet each other in a third-place play-off match.
All matches of the tournament will be held at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.
Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)
June 6, Sunday
Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women, 1:00 PM
Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women, 5:20 PM
June 7, Monday
Botswana Women vs Kenya Women, 1:00 PM
Namibia Women vs Rwanda Women, 5:20 PM
June 8, Tuesday
Kenya Women vs Nigeria Women, 1:00 PM
Botswana Women vs Namibia Women, 5:20 PM
June 9, Wednesday
Namibia Women vs Kenya Women, 1:00 PM
Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women, 5:20 PM
June 10, Thursday
Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women, 1:00 PM
Nigeria Women vs Botswana Women, 5:20 PM
June 10, Friday
TBC vs TBC (1st Semi-Final), 1:00 PM
TBC vs TBC (2nd Semi-Final), 5:20 PM
June 11, Saturday
TBC vs TBC (3rd Place Play-Off), 1:00 PM
TBC vs TBC (Final), 5:20 PM
Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2021: Live Streaming Details
All matches of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament will be streamed on Women's CricZone's YouTube channel.
Kwibuka Wome n's T20 Tournament 2021 Squads
Botswana Women
Laura Mophakedi (c) , Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack
Namibia Women
Irene van Zyl (c) , Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann
Nigeria Women
Samantha Agazuma (c) , Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday
Rwanda Women
Sarah Uwera (c) , Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya
Uganda Women
Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka
How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.