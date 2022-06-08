Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2022, Match 1, Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament is all set to begin on June 9 in Rwanda. This will be the eighth edition of the competition. A total of eight teams will compete for the title, namely - Botswana, Brazil, Germany, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the final scheduled to take place on June 18.

The opening game of the competition will see Rwanda Women take on Uganda Women at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

Rwanda Women managed to win two out of four games in the league stages last year. They lost to Kenya in their semi-final clash and faced Nigeria in the third-place play-offs. A good solid performance saw them win the game by eight runs, finishing third in the points table.

Marie Bimenyimana has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the upcoming edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. She will be eager to lead by example and go all the way in the competition.

Uganda withdrew from the last edition of the tournament due to the Covid-19 crisis in their camp. They have won the tournament twice so far and will look to be at their best in the eighth edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament.

Concy Aweko will be leading the side and she will be hoping that her side performs to its potential in the opening game of the competition.

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women, Match 1, Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament, 2022

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The wicket will ease out as the game progresses.

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Rwanda Women

Probable XI

Marie Bimenyimana (c), Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Merveille Uwase (wk)

Uganda Women

Probable XI

Concy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi (vc), Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Naome Bagenda, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Rita Musamali

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

The opening game of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament 2022 will see Rwanda Women take on Uganda Women. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Uganda look like a settled unit and expect them to beat Rwanda on Thursday.

Prediction: Uganda Women to win this encounter.

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Women’s Criczone YouTube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. Concy Aweko to score 30 or more runs? Yes No 0 votes so far