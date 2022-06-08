Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2022, Match 2, Botswana Women vs Kenya Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament 2022 sees Botswana Women take on Kenya Women. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City will host this encounter.

Botswana Women had a season to forget in the last edition of the tournament as they played four games and failed to win a single game. Their last international assignment came in September last year when they lost to Tanzania Women. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in the upcoming edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament.

Laura Mophakedi will be leading the Botswana side and look to start the competition on a winning note. The players in their side will be looking to grab any opportunity that comes their way and contribute to the team’s success.

Kenya Women are the defending champions, having won the title last year. They beat Rwanda Women in their semi-final clash and faced Namibia in the final. A good all-round performance saw them defeat Namibia comprehensively to lift their fourth title.

Queentor Abel will lead the Kenyan side and will be hoping to start the title defence on a positive note. They have some exciting players on their side and will certainly start as favorites in the competition.

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Match Details:

Match: Botswana Women vs Kenya Women, Match 2, Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament, 2022

Date and Time: June 9th 2022, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre is slow in nature. The ball will grip off the surface and the spinners will play a key role while bowling on this surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Probable XIs

Botswana Women

Probable XI

Laura Mophakedi (c, wk), Olebogeng Batisani, Onneile Keitsemang, Oratile Kgeresi, Thandiwe Legabile, Amantle Letuba, Goabilwe Matome, Thapelo Modise, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Katlego Mpuang

Kenya Women

Probable XI

Queentor Abel (c), Sharon Juma (vc, wk), Veronica Abuga, Flavia Atieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Mary Mwangi, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Mercyline Ochieng, Kelvia Ogola

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Match Prediction

Botswana Women will take on the defending champions Kenyan Women in the second game of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament 2022. Botswana Women need to bring out their A-game to challenge the Kenyan Women on Thursday.

Kenya look strong on paper as compared to Botswana and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Kenya Women to win this encounter.

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Women’s Criczone YouTube Channel

