Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2022, Match 3, Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brazil Women will square off against Nigeria Women in the third match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament 2022 on Thursday. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda will host this clash.

Brazil Women will participate in this competition for the first time. This will be the first time that teams outside of Africa will take part in the competition.

Roberta Moretti Avery has been handed the responsibility of leading the Brazilian side in the upcoming edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. They have got some young players on their side who will be eager to make a mark at the highest level. Brazil will hope to start the competition on a winning note.

Nigeria Women, on the other hand, managed to win only one out of four games in the last edition of the competition. They faced Namibia in their semi-final clash and suffered a heavy loss. They faced Rwanda Women in the third-place play-offs and lost by eight runs to finish fourth. They will be keen to go all the way this year.

Blessing Etim will lead the Nigerian side. They have a good amount of experience on their side and will look to perform to their potential against Brazil Women in their opening game of the competition.

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women Match Details:

Match: Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women, Match 3, Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament, 2022

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, Thursday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to maintain a tight line and length while bowling on this surface.

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women

Probable XI

Roberta Moretti Avery (c), Laura Agatha, Marianne Artur, Lara Bittencourt, Laura Cardoso, Evelyn de Souza (wk), Renata de Sousa, Nicole Monteiro, Alice Nascimento, Maria Ribeiro, Maria Silva

Nigeria Women

Probable XI

Blessing Etim (c), Favour Eseigbe (vc), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulqadri, Rukayat Abdulrasaq, Omonye Asika, Sarah Etim, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Miracle Imimole, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women Match Prediction

Brazil Women will lock horns against Nigeria Women in the third game of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament 2022. Brazil will participate for the first time in this competition and they will be eager to start on a winning note.

Nigeria have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Nigeria Women to win this encounter.

Brazil Women vs Nigeria Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Women’s Criczone YouTube Channel

