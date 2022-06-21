"Kya re g***u!" - 5 best Chahal TV moments

Yuzvendra Chahal was back in Team India for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa and so was his famous show 'Chahal TV'.

The 31-year-old often conducts interviews with his teammates in the segment 'Chahal TV' and the videos are posted on the BCCI website. The leg-spinner's rib-tickling humor made the show an instant hit and fans often wait for the episode to air after almost every India win.

On that note, let's take a look at five most hilarious moments in the history of Chahal TV:

#5 Chahal hilariously questions field placements of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar

India sent a relatively inexperienced team to Sri Lanka last year for the T20I and ODI series. But the trio of Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed their experience and helped India beat the hosts comprehensively by 38 runs.

Later on 'Chahal TV', Chahal asked both the pacers about their gameplan and how they felt about their performances. So when Chahar explained what his plan was during the powerplay, Chahal hilariously asked the pacers why they didn't keep the two fielders where the ball went.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also sarcastically said that he was sad Chahal didn't call him to the show earlier, despite having requested the leg-spinner for the same.

#4 'Chintu and Mintu'

BCCI

back on



From Rahul and Rohit's batting partnership to Kuldeep's second ODI hat-trick, Chahal grills the duo on their exemplary performances.



Full Video Link here 📽️ bit.ly/2Q2METT WATCH: Vizag stars - @imkuldeep18 and @ImRo45 back on @yuzi_chahal TVFrom Rahul and Rohit's batting partnership to Kuldeep's second ODI hat-trick, Chahal grills the duo on their exemplary performances. - by @RajalArora Full Video Link here 📽️ WATCH: Vizag stars - @imkuldeep18 and @ImRo45 back on @yuzi_chahal TV 😎 From Rahul and Rohit's batting partnership to Kuldeep's second ODI hat-trick, Chahal grills the duo on their exemplary performances. - by @RajalArora Full Video Link here 📽️👉👉 bit.ly/2Q2METT https://t.co/Aesp3Bz23l

India were 1-0 down going into the second ODI against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam in 2019. When the chips were down, star opener Rohit Sharma stepped up and played an incredible innings of 159 to help India post a mammoth total.

West Indies crumbled in reply as Kuldeep Yadav picked up another ODI hat-trick and the visitors were beaten by 107 runs. Although Chahal wasn't a part of the XI, he was upbeat about the win.

On Chahal TV, he introduced Kuldeep as 'Chintu' and Rohit as 'Mintu', leaving the pair in splits.

#3 Rohit Sharma roasts Chahal on batting promotion

BCCI



Why does Rohit want to give



Find out here bit.ly/2D82O7V WATCH: Hitman @ImRo45 's guest appearance on Chahal TVWhy does Rohit want to give @yuzi_chahal a batting promotion? - by @RajalArora Find out here WATCH: Hitman @ImRo45's guest appearance on Chahal TV 😁😁Why does Rohit want to give @yuzi_chahal a batting promotion? - by @RajalArora Find out here 👉👉👉 bit.ly/2D82O7V https://t.co/iI9IZmkoV1

India achieved a comprehensive 4-1 ODI series win against New Zealand in their own backyard in 2019 by beating the Kiwis in the final ODI. The visitors posted 252 and Chahal's brilliance with the ball ensured that New Zealand could only manage 217 in reply.

Rohit Sharma was interviewed on Chahal TV, where the leg-spinner asked if he was being considered for batting promotion. Jokingly, Rohit replied that the team management only thinks about promotion when it comes to the top 10 batters and that the No. 11 is always ignored.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal claims Virat Kohli is jealous of not being invited on Chahal TV

BCCI



Watch the Full episode here bit.ly/2FPicYZ SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV - by @RajalArora Watch the Full episode here SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV - by @RajalArora 😎😁👌Watch the Full episode here ➡️➡️ bit.ly/2FPicYZ https://t.co/w4bAphSGZ5

India were on a roll during the league phase of the 2019 World Cup, topping the table. One of their most emphatic wins was against Bangladesh at Edgbaston, where another Rohit Sharma century sunk the Bangla Tigers.

KL Rahul also played a great hand of 77 and got a chance to feature on 'Chahal TV'. Chahal has always shared great camaraderie with the then-Indian captain Virat Kohli, which was evident in the video.

Chahal claimed that Kohli was 'jealous' of not being invited to the show and hence tried to sneak into the video when the leg-spinner was interviewing Rahul. The captain had a huge smile on his face, and rightly so with the way India were playing.

#1 Martin Guptill greets Chahal with an expletive

Martin Guptill and Yuzvendra Chahal also share a great bonding. Apparently, Chahal taught the New Zealand opener some expletives and Guptill used one of them on live TV after the second T20I between India and New Zealand in 2020.

Chahal came up with the mic on Chahal TV and tried to interview Guptill, who was having a chat with Rohit Sharma. But just when Chahal said, 'Hi', Guptill replied with, "Kya re g***u!" that left both Rohit and Chahal in shock and in splits.

