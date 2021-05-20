"It has always been a bucket list item" - New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson looking forward to playing at Lord's

Kyle Jamieson has enjoyed a meteoric rise in international cricket over the past couple of years. The lanky pacer, who has gone from strength to strength since making his New Zealand debut in late 2020, disclosed that he is relishing the prospect of playing at Lord's soon.

The 26-year-old is part of the New Zealand squad that will play two Tests against England, followed by the World Test Championship final versus India next month.

Ahead of the England series, Kyle Jamieson spoke to the media about how the Lord’s Test could see him tick off an item from his bucket list.

“I guess to have had the last 12 months that I have had, to be in a position to potentially play the Test at Lord’s is certainly pretty special and surreal for me. It has always been a bucket list item to just go to Lord’s and do the tour there, or just watch a match. So hopefully, fingers crossed, to be able to run in for money and try to win a game for New Zealand at Lord’s will be pretty special,” Jamieson claimed.

After a rapid rise in international cricket Kyle Jamieson has had to upgrade his idea of a Bucket List experience at the @HomeOfCricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ulHcHzQNIz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 20, 2021

The first England-New Zealand Test takes place at Lord’s from June 2. Kyle Jamieson will be one of the visitors' frontline bowlers in the absence of Trent Boult as the Kiwis look to start their England sojourn on a positive note.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Jamieson, who has shot to international recognition in quick time. From making his debut across all three formats and featuring in a Boxing Day Test to getting a bumper IPL contract, the pacer is thankful for the journey he has been a part of.

“It has been a pretty surreal sort of journey so far. I kind of had to pinch myself at times around how things have unfolded. I was happy to go to Australia when I did, the timing was sweet. Then I thought it was pretty cool to be part of a Boxing Day Test,” Jamieson added.

Kyle Jamieson mindful of bowling with the Dukes ball

Kyle Jamieson is carrying couple of dukes. Virat and Kyle were talking about Test cricket 2 weeks back. Jamieson said that he will definitely have some sessions out here. Virat also said funnily that he would like to face him doing that. Jamieson replied "No Chance". — Kaushik 🏏😷 (@_CricKaushik_) April 28, 2021

The Dukes ball's role and seaming conditions in England have dominated the build-up to the England-New Zealand Test series.

Kyle Jamieson stressed the importance of controlling the swing on offer, admitting he does not want to get carried away with the extra movement that accompanies the Dukes ball.

“You don't want to start trying to move the ball two sets of stumps and then get caught on the bounce. We've found favourable conditions in New Zealand at times, albeit not with the Dukes ball, and we're mindful of the fact that if you start searching too much, you can get hurt a little bit. I think that's something that we've hopefully taken care of, but I guess we'll address that when the time comes, and the next 10 days or so, leading into that first Test, is vital for us,” Kyle Jamieson concluded.

Kyle Jamieson will play a crucial role for New Zealand in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old copes with the Dukes ball during his maiden tour of England.

Kyle Jamieson is no longer too tall for Twitter 😏 https://t.co/2900Gn4OOD pic.twitter.com/Pwu1PW5vWd — ICC (@ICC) May 6, 2021