LA Open T20 Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The action-packed LA Open T20 Championship is all set to take place over the United States Independence Day weekend at the Woodley Park Cricket Fields in Los Angeles, California.

From regional players to international stars, a lot of exciting cricketers are taking part in this entertaining tournament. Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand will be one of the biggest names to watch among international cricketers.

$75,000 has been set as the winning prize money for the competition. A total of 20 teams are set to take the field from July 1 to July 6 in four different groups of five teams each.

Group A consists of Gladiators, MCP Eagles, Nepali Rhinos, Punjab Blue and Somerset Cavaliers.

Atlanta Fire, Himal CC, Houston Falcons, Kesari Yodhaz and St. Louis Americans are the teams drawn in Group B, while Group C will see Arizona Suns, Master Blasters, Nepali Rhinos All-Stars, PV Hurricanes and RDU Samp Army in action.

The sides competing in Group D are the Bakersfield Strikers, LA Titans, Lashings, Samp Army and San Diego All-Stars.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals which will be followed by the semis and final on July 5th.

LA Open T20 Championship 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 1, Thursday

PV Hurricanes vs RDU Samp Army, 9:00 PM

Master Blasters vs Nepali Rhinos All-Stars, 9:00 PM

Kesari Yodhaz vs Houston Falcons, 9:00 PM

LA Titans vs Samp Army, 12:30 AM

Atlanta Fire vs Kesari Yodhaz 12:30 AM

Himal CC vs Houston Falcons, 12:30 AM

Somerset Cavaliers vs Punjab Blue, 4:00 AM

Master Blasters vs RDU Samp Army, 4:00 AM

Himal CC vs St Louis Americans, 4:00 AM

July 2, Friday

PV Hurricanes vs Master Blasters, 9:00 PM

MCP Eagles vs Punjab Blue, 9:00 PM

Samp Army vs Lashings, 9:00 PM

Atlanta Fire vs St. Louis Americans 9:00 PM

Somerset Cavaliers vs Gladiators, 12:30 AM

Bakersfield Strikers vs Lashings, 12:30 AM

Kesari Yodhaz vs St Louis Americans, 12:30 AM

Nepali Rhinos vs Punjab Blue, 12:30 AM

Nepali Rhinos vs MCP Eagles, 4:00 AM

Arizona Suns vs PV Hurricanes, 4:00 AM

Houston Falcons vs Atlanta Fire, 4:00 AM

Bakersfield Strikers vs San Diego All-Stars, 4:00 AM

July 3, Saturday

RDU Samp Army vs Nepali Rhinos All-Stars, 9:00 PM

Gladiators vs MCP Eagles, 9:00 PM

Arizona Suns vs Master Blasters, 9:00 PM

Atlanta Fire vs Himal CC, 9:00 PM

St Louis Americans vs Houston Falcons, 12:30 AM

Nepali Rhinos All-Stars vs PV Hurricanes, 12:30 AM

LA Titans vs Lashings, 12:30 AM

Samp Army vs San Diego All-Stars, 12:30 AM

Nepali Rhinos vs Gladiators, 4:00 AM

Somerset Cavaliers vs MCP Eagles, 4:00 AM

RDU Samp Army vs Arizona Suns, 4:00 AM

LA Titans vs San Diego All-Stars, 4:00 AM

July 4, Sunday

Gladiators vs Punjab Blue, 9:00 PM

Somerset Cavaliers vs Nepali Rhinos, 9:00 PM

Bakersfield Strikers vs Samp Army, 9:00 PM

Arizona Suns vs Nepali Rhinos All-Stars, 9:00 PM

Lashings vs San Diego All-Stars, 12:30 AM

Kesari Yodhaz vs Himal CC, 12:30 AM

LA Titans vs Bakersfield Strikers, 12:30 AM

TBD vs TBD (QF 1), 4:00 AM

TBD vs TBD (QF 2), 4:00 AM

TBD vs TBD (QF 3), 4:00 AM

TBD vs TBD (QF4), 4:00 AM

July 5, Monday

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 1), 9:30 PM

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 2), 9:30 PM

TBD (Final), 12:00 AM

LA Open T20 Championship 2021: Live-streaming details

Fancode will live stream selected matches of the LA Open T20 Championship for fans in India.

LA Open T20 Championship 2021: Squads

Somerset Cavaliers

Asad Ghous, Ashmead Nedd, Chadwick Walton, Chandrapaul Hemraj (c), Christopher Dion Barnwell, Juanoy Drysdale, Kennar Lewis, Karima Gore, Mohammad Irfan, Nikhil Dutta, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Gordon Wintz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Ruvindu Gunasekara, Rusty Theron, Shawn Findlay, Sakshey Vij, Sherfane Rutherford, Syed Najaf Shah, Syed Abdullah, Xavier Marshall (vc), Yasir Mohammad.

LA Titans

Akashvir Saini, Anoop Krishnan, Dilpreet Billing, Nadir Malik, Ripal Patel, Sakthi Karimanal, Corey Anderson, Evin Hewageegana, Jimmy Sinha, Vibhav Altekar, Harman Sandhir, Dilhara Fernando, Dane Piedt, Arshpreet Sidhu, Prabh Tiwana, Mir Alavi, Ronak Ghadiya, Nadeeshan Dawson, Theo Marvo, Sirajul Arman Ahmed, Vineeth Nair.

Prairie View Hurricanes

Ahsan Shah, Majjid Zubair, Rameez Raja, Rishi Ramesh, Ali Samad, Hritt Hinge, Mangesh Chaudhari, Shams Arefeen, Willem Ludick, Zia Ul Haq, Saqlain Haider, Haris Quereshi, Shuja Naqvi, Usman Rafiq, Waleed Ahmed

MCP Eagles

Abhinay Reddy, Rajdeep Darbar, Saurabh Nalavade, Sri Krishna, Vina Misala, Ajay Sharma, Marty Kain, Muhammad Sadiq, Abhinav Bakuna, David Pieters, Smitesh Modak, Arpit Choudhary, David Short, Hikmatyar Marofkhel, Jaideep Reddy, Jaskaran Singh, Zubair Murad

Lashings

Abhimanyu Rajp, Ian Dev Singh, Mayank Raghav, Udaybir Walia, Christopher Lane, Harpreet Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Marcus Stewart, Peter Vittachi, Sukhwant Sekhon, Deepak Gosain, Elmore Hutchinson, Gayan Fernando, Hammad Shahid, Shamsher Singh, Taha Jamal, Vedant Jain

Nepali Rhinos All-Stars

Abdullah Ghazi, Bipul Sharma, Kamal Kishor Premi, Kamal Premi, Ravi Inder Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Smit Patel, Timil Patel, Anunaya Basnet, Bardan Chalise, Basant Regmi, Josh Dascombe, Kanishka Chaugai (c), Ravi Thapa, Sunny Sohal, Halhadar Das, Ashik Lama, Mrunal Patel, Nyeem Young, Rohan Posanipally

Punjab Blue

Abhinandan Rissam, Faizan Siddiqui, Gurpal Singh, Iqbal Sangha, Mustafa Naqvi, Pratik Desai, Thilina Udugamsooriya, Abhishek Vyas, Arneeb Mahbub, Harpreet Bhullar, Iftekhar Ahmed, Jay Jeble, Shashank Gandhi, Uzair Siddiqui, Shubham Pote, Chinmay Purandare, Gora Khosa, Jafar Naqvi, Kulvinder Singh

San Diego All-Stars

Amit Dudhela, Amit Singh, Viren Sharma, Ashok Ramachandra, Dharnidhar Dang, Nitish Reddy, Parth Patel, Pratik Patel, Rahul Kawadgave, Srikant Ramakrishana, Ananth Kandhadai, Himank Anand, Naved Ahmed

Samp Army

Harsh Thaker, Hirai Patel, Karanveer Singh, Rizwan Cheema, Suneel Kumar, Unmukt Chand, Jay Pathak, Jonathan Carter, Kevin Stoute, Parveen Goyat, Shehan Jayasuriya, Venkat Mahendra, Zishawn Qureshi, Akshay Homraj, Jaskaran Malhotra, Monank Patel, Rao Yug, Justin Dill, Naseer Ahmed Khan, Rajesh Sharma, Raymon Reifer, Sahib Malhotra, Siddarth Matani

Master Blasters

Ajay Immadi, Amitoze Singh, Cody Chetty, Janak Patel, Karan Viradaiya, Sanjeeva Weerasinghe, Bhargav Kachhadia, Jignesh Patel, Nisarg Patel, Khalid Zadran, Priyank Patel, Pukar Patel, Pushkar Datta, Ravi Timbawala, Venukalyan Madireddy, Vishal Yimbawala, Sahaj Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Vatsal Vaghela

RDU Samp Army

Abdullah Shah, Akshar Patel, Hitesh Patel, Prince Patel, Sneh Patel, Gajanand Singh, Prit Patel, Rayad Emrit, Rishikesh Neupane, Sarnam Patel (c), Swaril Parikh, Tirth Patel, Mario Rampersaud, Rahul Jariwala, Aryan Shah, Ashley Nurse, Karthikeya Jagadish, Abhiram Bolyshetty, Akul Gupta, Kirk Edwards, Nikhil Ankolkar, Sunil Patel

Gladiators

Abhishek Paradkar, Abir Chippa, Aditya Srinivas, Adrian Shezad Ali, Brynley Richards, David White, Mehul Dave, Mohammadesa Kanurai, Nawaz Khan Katawazai, Ruchir Joshi, Ryan Wiggins, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sidhant Mohanty, Steven Katwaroo, Vikran Raman, Zaki Sultani

Nepali Rhinos

Alishan Sharafu, Andre McCarthy, Datta Prakash Yadav, Diwas Baral, Jeremy Gordon, Jessy Singh, Karthik Gattepalli, Petson Matthews, Rakesh Karn, Rayyan Khan Pathan, Rohan Mustafa (c), Sagar Pant, Saqib Hamid, Sujith Gowda, Sushant Modani

Atlanta Fire

Aaron Jones, Amrut Pore, Andries Gous, Antwain Stephens, Corne Dry (c), Harmeet Singh, Jay Pathak, Malamige Amila, Neeraj Goel, Ridwan Palash, Sagar Patel, Salman Khan Safi, Sami Aslam, Shadley Van, Steven Taylor, Vasu Vegi, Zia Shehzad

Himal CC

Amit Khokkar, Jaafar Shahbuddin, Kundan Subedi, Mamud Riyaz, Manish Yadav, Mohammad Asad, Ninda Nimbalkar, Nupur Pandey, Oscar Budhathoki, Paramjit Kotada, Praveen Kumar, Prayansh Pandit, Ramesh Ranabhat, Sahil Patel, Sam Tabrej, Sanjay Ranabhat, Suraj Budhapriti, Surendra Bagchan (c), Udey Bhullar, Varinder Singh

Houston Falcons

Abbas Ali, Abid Maknojia, Basit Zubair, Bilal Iqbal, Faisal Seehar, Furqan Baig, Imran Seehar, Jamal Saleh, Jordan Hunter, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Mohammad Hussain, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Muneer Khan, Murtaza Hashwani, Shakeel Anwar, Shaleem Tanveer, Syed Raza, Umer Lodi, Umer Zeeshan

Kesari Yodhaz

Abhishek Patel, Ajaybir Singh, Allay Muhammad, Arun Arjun, Ashish Sadana, Divyesh Bhavsar, Faiz Khan, Joydeep Mukherjee, Junaid Jamil, Mandeep Gabru, Manoj Wanasinghe, Nikesh Ahir, Raghav Mehra, Saad Bangush, Saboor Ismail, Saqib Kiani, Shridhar Khasnis, Usman Jami, Vandit Patel, Viren Patel, Vishal Sharma (c), Vivekananda Sarangi

St Louis Americans

Ankit Vora, Hemant Mandle, Jacobus Pienaar (c), Joshua Kind, Jyoti Singh, Luke Schofield, Murali Basupalli, Nagesh Shregar, Rahul Radhakrishna, Roshan Suresh, Santhosh Ramasamy, Siddharth Saladi, Unnikrishnan GP, Yashodhan Majajan, Zygmin Patel

Arizona Suns

Abhishiktha Tummala, Aurangazaib Baig, Fawwad Sher, Gurpreet Toor, Hamza Raza, Harsh Patel, Harshit Chauhan, Jalil Ahmed, Mazher Khan, Nithyanandan, Nitya Patel, Satwant Singh, Sumit Narsale, Swapnil Narsale, Viraj S, Wasif Bokhari

Bakersfield Strikers

Ajinder Singh, Amol Gill, Arshdeep Dhillon, Balkar Singh, Balshinder Sidhu, Gagandeep Cheema, Harjeet Cheema, Kuljeet Mann, Kulwinder Singh, Randeep Singh, SP Dhillon, Sukhwinder Chemma, Talwinder Singh

