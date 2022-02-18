LAH vs KAR Prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 Match?

Imad Wasim in action in England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London ODI

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will lock horns in the 25th match of PSL 2022. This game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore has had a stellar campaign this season. They are in second position with five wins and two defeats in seven matches. Their batting unit and the bowlers have performed consistently and Lahore is playing as a unit.

Fakhar Zaman has been outstanding for them at the top. He is the top scorer in the PSL 2022 with 469 runs at an average of 67 in seven matches. He has scored five fifties in seven matches. Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique have been consistent as well in the top order for the Qalandars.

Their bowling unit is the best in the competition with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, and Haris Rauf. Afridi has picked up wickets with the new ball and in the death overs as well. He has 11 wickets to his name.

Haris Rauf has picked up 10 wickets. Rashid Khan has been very economical and has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 8.69. They have been assisted well by Zamaan Khan who has picked up eight wickets till now. Lahore is in great form at the moment and will look to continue that in the upcoming matches as well.

Karachi, meanwhile, are having a nightmare of a season and have lost eight matches in a row. They are yet to win a game this season. Both batters and bowlers have failed miserably and Karachi has failed to play as a unit.

Their star player and captain Babar Azam has struggled to get going. He has scored 238 runs in eight matches at an average of 38.28 but his strike rate of just 120 has been below average.

No other batter other than him has shown promise from the Karachi batting unit. Sharjeel has scored 213 runs but he has been very inconsistent. He averages 26.62 in eight matches.

All-rounders Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram have performed well in recent matches. Umaid Asif and Chris Jordan have picked up eight and seven wickets respectively. Karachi are already out of the play-offs race and will play for pride and win the remaining two games including this one.

Can Karachi (KAR) Defeat the Qalandars(LAH)?

Karachi are the worst performers in PSL 2022. They haven't won any match in PSL 2022. Lahore, on the other hand, are high on confidence with four wins in their last five games. They will be the clear favorites to win this game against the Karachi Kings.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this encounter.

