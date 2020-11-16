Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: (Eliminator 2): Who won yesterday's PSL 2020 match?

Lahore Qalandars booked their place in the PSL 2020 final after getting the better of Multan Sultans by 25 runs in Eliminator 2 at Karachi on Sunday. Lahore will face Karachi Kings in the final who had defeated Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1 in a match that went into the Super Over.

Chasing 183 to book their place in the final, Multan Sultans were given a terrific start by opener Adam Lyth, who smashed 50 from only 29 balls with four fours and three sixes.

However, they completely lost their way in the chase after his dismissal and went from 80 for 1 in the 9th over to 122 for 7 in the 16th. Skipper Shan Masood looked good in his 27 from 22. But, the experienced all-round duo of Ravi Bopara and Shahid Afridi disappointed, perishing for 0 and 1, respectively.

David Wiese put in a brilliant all-round performance. Having scored an unbeaten 48 from 21 with the bat, he added three for 27 in his four overs, dismissing Lyth, Bopara and Sohail Tanvir. Pacer Haris Rauf also excelled for Lahore with 3 for 30.

Rauf got the first breakthrough for the side by sending back opener Zeeshan Ashraf, and added the major scalps of Rilee Rossouw and Shahid Afridi. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain also chipped in with a couple of scalps to add to what was complete bowling effort from Lahore.

Wiese, Zaman 40s lift Lahore to impressive score

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lahore Qalandars posted a competitive 182 for 6. Big-hitting Wiese was chiefly responsible for Lahore crossing the 180 mark. Coming into bat at number seven, he blasted an unbeaten 48 from only 21 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal and Fakhar Zaman got Lahore off to a flying start adding 46 in 4.5 overs. Junaid Khan gave Multan Sultans the first breakthrough dismissing Iqbal for 30 off 20 balls. Zaman carried on to make a crucial 46 from 36 balls.

A middle-order collapse saw Lahore stumble to 111 for 5 before Wiese’s late assault lifted the batting side to 182. Wiese found good support from Samit Patel, who contributed 26 from 14.

Shahid Afridi was the most impressive performer for Multan Sultans, finishing with excellent figures of 2 for 18. Afridi got rid of last match hero Mohammad Hafeez for 19, and also added the scalp of Ben Dunk.

Experienced left-arm seamer Tanvir and Junaid were expensive with 1 for 52 and 1 for 42 respectively. Lyth and Mohammad Ilyas claimed one wicket each in their two overs

PSL 2020 Eliminator MS vs LQ, who was the man of the match?

David Wiese

The choice was really simple. Wiese was blistering with the bat, and superb with the ball. His innings of 48 not out from 21 lifted Lahore from an average score to a match-winning one. Wiese then hurt Multan badly in the chase.

He picked up the massive wicket of the dangerous Lyth to bring Lahore back into the game after Multan had raced away to 80 for 1 in the 9th over. His dismissal of Bopara was also a significant one as Lahore fought back to claim the upper hand, and eventually, the match.