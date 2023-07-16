LAKR vs MINY Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and MI New York (MINY) are set to lock horns in Match No.6 of the MLC 2023 on Sunday, July 16 (Monday, July 17 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, got off to a horrendous start in their campaign. On July 13, they lost to Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings by 69 runs. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of their bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-23-2. Narine was also decent enough after he got one wicket for 29 runs in his quota of four overs.

However, the other bowlers faltered as the Super Kings racked up a big score of 181 for six on the board. Devon Conway and David Miller put the Knight Riders’ bowlers under immense pressure.

The Knights found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 20 for four in the fourth over. Although Andre Russell smashed seven fours and three sixes on his way to scoring 55 runs off 34 balls, his efforts went in vain. In the end, LAKR were bowled out for 112 in 14 overs.

MI also made a losing start to their campaign. The team, led by Kieron Pollard, lost to Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns by 22 runs. After being asked to chase down 216, MI finished with 193 for the loss of five wickets.

Skipper Pollard and Tim David scored 48 and 53 not out respectively, but to no avail.

MLC 2023, LAKR vs MINY Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat New York?

MI bowlers faltered in their match against the Unicorns, but have the firepower to stage a comeback. The Knight Riders are not in the best of form and MI can use it as a chance to open their account in the tournament.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the LAKR vs MINY MLC 2023 match? Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) MI New York (MINY) 0 votes