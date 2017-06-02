Lalchand Rajput confident of becoming India's next coach

Despite being the current coach of Afghanistan, Rajput is one of the six applicants for the role of Team India coach.

Rajput has a proven track record and is among the favorites to land the job

What’s the story?

Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput, who is one of the six applicants for the role of India coach is confident of getting the job and taking over from Anil Kumble. Among the lesser-talked names among the ones in the fray, Rajput believes his proven track record and coaching credentials are better than some of the other applicants.

Speaking to Sportstar, Rajput said: “I am confident. Look at my track record. They are self-explanatory. As a coach, I have won the first World T20 for India, the iconic CB Series in Australia. My records with India A and India U-19 teams are equally good.”

After recent reports of a rift between the players and current coach Kumble, the 55-year-old doesn’t believe that will happen with him at the helm, especially given his record, when he took over after the Chappell era when he describes the “morale was low and a turnaround was required.”

In case you didn’t know…

Among the six candidates who have applied, aside from Anil Kumble, Rajput is the only other to have coached India previously. His tenure came during a turbulent time for Indian cricket in 2007. However, the veteran coach, along with his support staff that included Venkatesh Prasad and Robin Singh, not only steadied the ship but also helped India win the inaugural World T20 and beat Australia and Pakistan as well.

The heart of the matter

The 55-year-old, who is the current coach of Afghanistan, after taking over Inzamam Ul Haq, has dramatically turned around their fortunes as well. His contract with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) runs until August and he admitted that they have shown interest in extending his contract as well.

Rajput admitted that he is grateful to the ACB for giving him confidence and helping him throughout his reign but admitted that India is his home country and that it would be “great” to coach his country once again.

What’s next?

With six candidates in the fray, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod to take over from Anil Kumble whose contract is up this month. While this is happening in the background, India will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 4.

Author’s take

While the likes of Virender Sehwag and Dodda Ganesh don’t have a great deal of coaching experience, Tom Moody and Richard Pybus have coached national sides. Anil Kumble is the favorite if the recent reports of a rift are false. If not, that makes Lalchand Rajput certainly the favorite to get the job not only because of his track record but also his previous experience of coaching India.