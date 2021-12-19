Lanka Premier League 2021 - Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

We are into the knockout stages of the Lanka Premier League 2021. The Eliminator will see Colombo Stars square off against Dambulla Giants. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this exciting contest.

Colombo Stars finished third in the points table. They won four of their eight games to end with eight points to their name. In their last league game, they beat the Kandy Warriors comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the Stars posted a decent total on the board, losing six wickets in their allotted twenty overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters, knocking over the Warriors for 124 to win by 58 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Dambulla Giants, meanwhile, finished fourth in the points table with seven points to their name. They won three of their eight games. They have lost their last three matches, and need to be on their toes in the knockout stages of the competition. They lost to Kandy Warriors in their last league game.

Batting first, Dambulla Giants only managed to score 130 runs on the board. It was a daunting task for their bowlers to defend the total as the Warriors chased that down with four deliveries to spare.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 19th 2021, Sunday; 04:00 PM IST.

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely, as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is expected to assist the spinners from both teams as the game progresses.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hambantota is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius on matchday. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game, as there is rain predicted.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Kusal Perera led the charge with the bat at the top of the order, scoring 58. He was well-supported by Dhananjaya de Silva (40) and Dinesh Chandimal (44) as the Stars posted 182 runs on the board. Jeffrey Vandersay wreaked havoc, picking up six wickets to help them defend the total.

Probable XI

Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Dambulla Giants

Ramesh Mendis top-scored with 41, but lack of contributions from the other batters meant they only managed 130 in their allotted twenty overs. Imran Tahir and Ramesh Mendis did pick up two wickets apiece, but the Giants failed to defend their total.

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadram, Chamika Karunaratne, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Match Prediction

It is all to play for in the Eliminator on Sunday. The loser will get knocked out of the competition. Colombo Stars have been good in their last few games, whereas the Giants are searching for momentum.

The Stars look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top against the Dambulla Giants on Sunday.

Prediction: Colombo Stars to win this game on Sunday.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network,

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

