Lanka Premier League 2021, Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

The Kandy Warriors and the Jaffna Kings will cross swords in Match No.7 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Warriors, led by Angelo Perera, haven’t made the greatest of starts to the ongoing edition of the tournament. They have lost both their games and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. On Tuesday, December 7, Galle Gladiators defeated them by four wickets.

The Warriors only managed to score 143-6 after electing to bat first. Ahmed Shehzad scored a 51-ball 56 to propel his team to a respectable score. Kamindu Mendis also did well, scoring 32. Sachindu Colombage got three scalps, but the Gladiators chased the target in 19.2 overs.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, began their campaign with a hefty 54-run loss at the hands of the Gladiators. However, on Tuesday, December 7, they defeated the Dambulla Giants by eight wickets. The Kings’ bowlers shot the Giants out for a mere 110 in 19.3 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets apiece. Suranga Lakmal and Jayden Seales also accounted for two scalps apiece. Thereafter, Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 30-ball 45 with five fours and two sixes guided the Kings over the finishing line.

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings, Match 7, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 8 2021, Wednesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been a decent one for batting, but the bowlers have also extracted a lot from the surface. Chasing should be the preferred choice for both teams.

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the 70s.

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Kandy Warriors

Kennar Lewis (wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Rovman Powell, Ishan Jayaratne, TM Sampath, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Al-Amin Hossain

Jaffna Kings

Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

The Warriors have struggled thus far in the Lanka Premier League. The Kings, on the other hand, found their mojo after winning their previous game. They have a strong bowling unit and are favorites to win the game.

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings Live Telecast details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

