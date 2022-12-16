Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 15, Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dambulla Aura and Galle Gladiators are scheduled to lock horns in Match 15 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Friday, December 16. The R Premadasa Stadium is set to host an exciting encounter.

Aura, captained by national skipper Dasun Shanaka, are in dire straits. Having lost all five of their matches, they haven’t had much to cheer for in the tournament. Their net run rate of -2.583 is the worst among the five participating teams in the championship.

They will go into the next game on the back of a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Colombo Stars. After being put in to bat first, the Aura were bowled out for 89 in 13.5 overs. Thereafter, the Stars chased the target down in 11.3 overs with as many as 51 balls to spare.

The Gladiators, led by Kusal Mendis, started their campaign with two losses. They made amends, however, after beating Colombo Stars and table-toppers Kandy Falcons. But in their previous match, they lost to the Stars by two wickets and are placed fourth in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the Stars racked up a massive score of 193 for the loss of five wickets on the board. Skipper Mendis and Asad Shafiq scored half-centuries. The Stars got past the finish line off the last ball after Dinesh Chandimal scored 63 off 33 with six fours and three sixes.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators, Match 15, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date and Time: December 16, 2022, Friday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The venue in Colombo is generally good for batting. But since the first match of the day will be played under natural light, the spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 5 PM, which could lead to a short delay. Conditions will be hot and warm, with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

Galle Gladiators

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

It’s a must-win game for Dambulla, who will be knocked out of the competition if they don’t secure a win on Friday. Dasun Shanaka and Co. are expected to come out all guns blazing and dominate throughout.

Prediction: Dambulla Aura to win this encounter.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : Kusal Mendis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes