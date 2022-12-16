Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 16, Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars are scheduled to lock horns in the 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Friday, December 16. The R Premadasa Stadium is set to host the exciting encounter.

The Falcons, captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, have been stupendous in the ongoing edition of the competition. Having won five out of six matches, they sit pretty on top of the points table with 10 points and an impressive net run rate of +1.908.

In their previous match, they defeated Jaffna Kings by 10 runs and are now only one win away from advancing to the playoffs. In their very first meeting, the Kings handed the Stars a massive 109-run defeat and will look to replicate something similar even this time around.

The Stars, captained by Angelo Mathews, are currently placed in the middle of the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.502. A win in their next match will strengthen their chances of going through to the next round of the tournament.

They will go into the game after beating Dambulla Aura by nine wickets on December 14. After opting to field first, they bowled the Aura out for 89 in 13.5 overs. Thereafter, Charith Asalanka scored a quick-fire 36-ball 58 and helped his team go past the finish line in 11.3 overs.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Details:

Match: Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars, Match 16, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date and Time: December 16, 2022, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Since the match will be played under floodlights, teams may opt to field first after winning the toss. Dew is most likely to play a part, especially in the second half of the match.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Weather Forecast

There is a 10 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be pretty hot. The humidity will be in the high 70s.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Probable XIs

Kandy Falcons

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, and Chamindu Wijesinghe.

Colombo Stars

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons are playing some excellent cricket and it won’t be a surprise if they win their sixth match and go through to the next round. The Stars, on the other hand, have looked fidgety and beating the Falcons may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Kandy Falcons to win this encounter.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes