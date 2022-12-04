Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 2, Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons are set to lock horns on Tuesday, December 6 in Match 2 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, are one of the dark horses of the tournament. They don't have the big names in their ranks, but possess the firepower to take down the best of teams. They made their way through to the Eliminator last time before losing to Dambulla Giants.

Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews and Charith Asalanka need to fire for the Stars. Benny Howell and Ravi Bopara are two of the most effective all-rounders in the world. Naveen-ul-Haq and Kasun Rajitha form a potent bowling attack.

The Falcons are captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, who made a move from the Jaffna franchise after the first two seasons. Hasaranga is expected to play a key role, both with bat and ball, if the Falcons want to go keep into the tournament.

Najibullah Zadran and Andre Fletcher can hit the ball a long distance. Fabian Allen and Carlos Braithwaite are more-than-effective all-rounders.

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana have also made a name for himself over the last few months. Hacing played for Sri Lanka U19 and Chennai Super Kings, the speedster has come up the ranks.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons, Match 2

Date and Time: December 6th 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Dew is likely to play a part and hence, batting second should be the way forward. Bowlers may find it tough to grip the ball.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, at least during match time. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons

Probable XI

Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Prediction

Neither team has the strongest of bowling lineups, and hence, the chasing side are likely to have a big advantage. The team batting second, should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

