Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Fletcher and Carlos Brathwaite continue to lead the charts - Updated after Match 14

Match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2022 saw the Colombo Stars lock horns against Dambulla Aura on Wednesday (14 December). The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele hosted this encounter.

Dambulla Aura were asked to bat first and their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and were bundled out on 89. Kasun Rajitha picked up a fifer for the Colombo Stars as he finished with figures of 5/22. Jeffrey Vandersay also grabbed two scalps.

Chasing a modest total, Dinesh Chandimal (31*) and Charith Asalanka (58*) put up a solid unbeaten stand of 90 to help their side chase down the total in the 12th over. The Stars completed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Aura.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Most runs list after the conclusion of Match 14

Andre Fletcher is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2022. The Kandy Falcons’ opener has amassed 220 runs in six games and is a vital cog in his side's batting lineup. He averages 44 with the bat and is in rich form with the bat.

Avishka Fernando sits below Fernando in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The right-handed batter from Jaffna Kings has scored 210 runs in six games. He has smashed two fifties in the competition so far and will look to contribute in the Kings’ next outing.

Sadeera Samarawickrama of Jaffna Kings, who has impressed everyone with his stroke play, is third on the list. He has scored 194 runs in five games at a hefty average of 64.67. Samarawickrama is a mainstay in the Kings’ batting lineup and plays a vital role for his side in the competition.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Carlos Brathwaite is the current leading wicket-taker in the LPL 2022

Carlos Brathwaite is having a fantastic time with the ball in the competition. The Kandy Falcons’ all-rounder has grabbed 15 wickets in six games and is troubling the opposition batters. He averages 7.67 with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2022.

Nuwan Thushara of Galle Gladiators has picked up nine wickets in five games. The right-arm pacer has an economy rate of 6.74 and is leading the pace-bowling attack brilliantly. Thushara sits below Brathwaite in the most wickets list of the third edition of the Lanka Premier league.

Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the Kandy Falcons from the front. The leg spinner has picked up nine wickets in six games and is third in the most wickets list. Hasaranga has an average of 15.67 and has played a key role in his side winning five out of their six games.

Kasun Rajitha of Colombo Stars has jumped to the eighth spot in the most wickets list following his fifer against Dambulla Aura.

