Lanka Premier League 2023: Eliminator, B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

The B-Love Kandy and the Jaffna Kings will lock horns with each other in Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the contest.

Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kandy had a quiet start to their campaign after losing two matches. But thereafter, they won four matches in a row and became favorites to finish in the top two.

However, they lost their last two matches and were toppled by the Galle Titans in the points table. They will be looking to make amends after losing to the Dambulla Aura by 20 runs in their final match of the league stage.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, on the other hand, are the defending champions, but have struggled thus far in the tournament. They were locked on six points with the Colombo Strikers at the end of the league stage.

But they made their way through because of a superior net run rate. They will go into the match after losing to Galle Titans by seven wickets. Prior to that, they also faced an eight-run defeat at the hands of Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings, Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a decent one, both for bowling and batting. In a must-win match, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

B-Love Kandy

Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Nuwan Pradeep.

Jaffna Kings

Nishan Madushka (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Nuwan Thushara.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy are in much better form compared to the Kings, who somehow managed to make their way through to the playoffs.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

