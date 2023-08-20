Lanka Premier League 2023: Final, Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy will lock horns in the Final of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Sunday, August 20. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Aura, led by Kusal Mendis, have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. They finished on top of the table in the league stage, stamping their authority on most teams in the ongoing T20 championship.

In Qualifier 1, they defeated the Galle Titans by six wickets and stormed into the final. Skipper Mendis was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 49 runs off 45 balls with six fours, helping the Aura chase down 147.

Kandy, on the other hand, came into the playoffs on the back of two defeats on the trot. But the team, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, is now through to the final after two thumping wins over Jaffna Kings and the Galle Titans.

They defeated the Titans by 34 runs in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. Despite sustaining a hamstring injury, Hasaranga managed to score 48 runs and also picked up two wickets. He also won the Player of the Match award.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy, Final , Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been a tad on the slower side. Scoring runs may not be all that easy, especially in the second half. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Weather Forecast

There is around a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Dambulla Aura: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Hasan Ali, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad

B-Love Kandy: Mohammad Haris, Thanuka Dabare, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews, Chaturanga de Silva, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga ©, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Madushanka, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Match Prediction

It is very tough to pick an outright winner since both teams are in stupendous forms. Keeping in mind all the factors, the team batting first should be able to win the match and the title.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

