Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers will lock horns in Match No.1 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Sunday, July 30. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will play host to this match.

The Strikers will be captained by none other than Babar Azam, who is regarded as one of the best all-format batters. He will have Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Wahab Riaz as his national teammates in the Strikers.

Matheesha Pathirana has taken rapid strides in his career and his role, especially at the death is going to hold a lot of importance. The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Chamika Karunaratne also bring a lot of value to the team.

The Kings, on the other hand, are the defending champions and hence, a lot will be expected of them in the championship. They will be captained by Thisara Perera, who still has plenty of cricket left in him.

The focus will be on Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, who impressed one and all last season. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball. Zaman Khan has also come up the ranks in the last one and half years.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers, Match 1, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Weather Forecast

There is a 30-45 chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. The DLS method may also come into play because of the weather. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Asela Gunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Asitha Fernando, Zaman Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Dilshan Madushanka, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth

Colombo Strikers

Babar Azam (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Perera, Mohammad Nawaz, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Wahab Riaz

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Match Prediction

Colombo Strikers have an excellent batting lineup without a doubt. But it is their bowling attack that makes them a brute force. They will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Colombo Strikers to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

