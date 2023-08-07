Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 12, B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

B-Love Kandy and Galle Titans will lock horns in Match No. 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 8. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

Kandy, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.562 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. But they have been in impressive form of late.

Having won their last two matches, Kandy are slowly but surely climbing the ladder. They defeated the Kings by eight wickets after skipper Hasaranga picked up three wickets and scored an unbeaten 52 off 22 balls.

The Titans, led by Dasun Shanaka, are second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.230 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. They lost to Colombo Strikers by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Titans posted a mammoth total of 188. Thereafter, Babar Azam scored a hundred as the Strikers chased down the target with a ball to spare.

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings, Match 12, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, Tuesday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pallekele has been a sporting one thus far. Teams should continue opting to field first after winning the toss.

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

B-Love Kandy

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Asif Ali, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Minod Bhanuka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Richard Ngarava

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy did not have the best of starts to their campaign. But with their captain Hasaranga back in form, they should be a force to be reckoned with.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

