Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 13, Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in Match No. 13 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 8. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, have four points and a net run rate of -0.020 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. They will go into the match after beating Galle Titans by seven wickets.

Babar Azam became the Player of the Match after he scored his 10th T20 hundred in his career. He scored 104 runs off 59 balls with eight fours and five sixes, helping his team chase down 189 with a ball to spare.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, have struggled in the tournament until now. Having won only two out of five matches, the Kings cannot afford to let complacency sneak in for the rest of the championship.

They will go into the match after losing to the Dambulla Aura by nine runs on Monday. After restricting the Aura to 134, the Kings’ batters struggled. Shoaib Malik's half-century went in vain.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings, Match 13, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, Tuesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pallekele has been fairly decent for batting. But, the bowlers have also had their say thus far. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degrees Celsius mark.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Colombo Strikers

Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Mohammad Nawaz, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Naseem Shah, Lakshan Sandakan, Matheesha Pathirana

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Colombo Strikers will be high on confidence after their star batter Babar Azam scored a hundred in the previous game. They should be able to beat the Titans.

Prediction: Colombo Strikers to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Babar Azam to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes