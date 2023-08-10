Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 14, Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Dambulla Aura and Galle Titans will lock horns in Match No. 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 11. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Aura, led by Kusal Mendis, are currently placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.364 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. They beat Jaffna Kings by nine runs in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Aura scored 134 for the loss of eight wickets. Kusal Perera top-scored for them with 41.

In the second innings, Hasan Ali picked up three wickets and restricted the Kings from overhauling the Aura's score.

The Titans, on the other hand, have slipped to the bottom of the table having once been at the top. At four points and a net run rate of -0.740, they have plenty of work to do to reclimb the ladder.

They will go into the game having lost to Wanindu Hasaranga’s B-Love Kandy by 89 runs. Having been asked to chase down a stiff target of 204, the Titans were bowled out for 114 in 16.4 overs.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans, Match 14, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

In the first-leg matches of the LPL that took place in Colombo, the teams batting first had a fair bit of advantage. Hence, teams may avoid chasing after winning the toss.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain during the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Hasan Ali, Noor Ahmad

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Richard Ngarava, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

Dambulla Aura will go into the match as favourites. Having beaten Jaffna Kings in their previous match, they will be high on confidence.

Prediction: Dambulla Aura to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Kusal Mendis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes