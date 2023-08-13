Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 18, Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Colombo Strikers and B-Love Kandy will lock horns in Match No. 18 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 13. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.864 thanks to wins in just two of their six matches. However, their hopes of going through to the playoffs are not over.

If they beat Kandy, they are most likely to topple Galle Titans from the fourth spot. But a loss would mean that their last league match against the Titans would be a must-win affair.

Kandy, captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, have already made their way through to the playoffs, but are yet to cement their spot in the top two. A win against the Strikers would see them face Dambulla Aura in Qualifier 1.

With eight points and a net run rate of +0.496, Kandy are currently placed second in the table. They bounced back from two defeats to go on a four-match winning streak.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Match Details

Match: Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy, Match 18, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 13, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a sporting one thus far. Spinners have extracted a lot from the surface, but batters have also tasted success.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the game. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Probable XIs

Colombo Strikers

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Babar Azam, Nuwanidu Fernando, Angelo Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana

B-Love Kandy

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Mohammad Haris, Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy have won four matches in a row and their skipper, Wanindu Hasaranga, is on top of his game. They should beat the Strikers in the upcoming match.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

