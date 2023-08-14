Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 20, Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans will lock horns in Match No. 20 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 15. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Strikers, led by Chamika Karunaratne, are placed at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.672 thanks to wins in three out of seven matches. But they are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

If they win their last league match, they will topple Galle Titans to the fourth spot. They will go into the match after beating Wanindu Hasaranga’s B-Love Kandy by nine runs on August 13.

The Titans, led by Dasun Shanaka, still have a chance to make their way through to the playoffs. After losing four matches in a row, the Titans looked completely out of sorts in the T20 tournament.

But they somehow managed to cling on to their hopes after beating Thisara Perera’s Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. They need a win in their last league match to advance to the next round.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans, Match 20, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 15, 2023, Tuesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a sporting one thus far in the championship. Teams should keep opting to field first after winning the toss.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

Colombo Strikers

Pathum Nissanka, Babar Azam, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lahiru Udara (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne (c), Jeffrey Vandersay, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana

Galle Titans

Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sohan de Livera (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tabraiz Shamsi

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament. They have strong batting lineups and hence, the chasing team will have a decent chance of coming up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Babar Azam to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes