Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers will face each other in Match No.3 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, July 31 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.050. They started their campaign by losing to Jaffna Kings by 21 runs on Sunday, July 31.

After being asked to chase down 174, the Strikers were bowled out for 152 in 19.4 overs. Barring skipper Dickwella, who scored 58 runs off 34 balls with nine fours and a six, none of their batters stepped up.

Kandy are captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been one of the key players in every season of the LPL. The very experienced Dinesh Chandimal and Mohammad Haris are likely to open the batting for Kandy.

Angelo Mathews will provide solidity in the middle order while Asif Ali is expected to play handy cameos. Dushmantha Chameera and Mohammad Hasnain are most likely to lead their bowling attack.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Match Details

Match: B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers, Match 3, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, Monday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Dew is most likely to play a part and it could end up helping the batting teams.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could end up causing delays and interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Probable XIs

B-Love Kandy

Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Mohammad Haris, Ashen Bandara, Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Pradeep

Colombo Strikers

Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Yashodha Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Lakshan Sandakan

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Match Prediction

Colombo Strikers lost their opening game but have strong enough team to stage a comeback against Kandy. They will go into the match as favourites, although not by a big margin.

Prediction: Colombo Strikers to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

