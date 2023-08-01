Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 5, Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy will face each other in the fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Titans, led by Dasun Shanaka, are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run-rate (NRR) of 0.000. They defeated the Dambulla Aura on Monday, July 31, after the match thrillingly went down to the Super Over.

Forty overs were not enough to separate the two teams, who both finished on 180. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s assault on Binura Fernando helped the Titans chase down 10 in the one-over eliminator.

Kandy, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with an NRR of -1.350. They did not enjoy the greatest of starts to this year's Lanka Premier League, losing to the Colombo Strikers by 27 runs.

After being asked to chase down 158, Kandy could only score 130, losing eight wickets. Plenty of their batters got into double digits, but none of them made their starts count.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match Details

Match: Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy, Match 5, Lanka Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Pitch Report

The venue in Colombo has helped the team batting first in recent times. Hence, both Galle and Kandy may avoid batting second.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Weather Forecast

There is a 34 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 29 degrees Celsius.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Probable XIs

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha.

B-Love Kandy

Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Thanuka Dabare, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match Prediction

The Galle Titans will go into their Lanka Premier League match against B-Love Kandy as the firm favourites. They will be high on confidence after winning via a Super Over against the Dambulla Aura, which should help them win once again.

Prediction: Galle Titans to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Bhanuka Rajapaksa to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes