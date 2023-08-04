Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 6, B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura will lock horns in Match No. 6 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

Kandy, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.750 thanks to losses in both their matches. They lost to Galle Titans by 83 runs in their previous match. After being put in to field first, Kandy's bowlers faltered as the Titans scored 180 for the loss of five wickets. Thereafter, Kandy were bowled out for 97 in 17.1 overs.

The Aura, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.862. They bounced back from the loss to the Galle Titans in the Super Over by registering an eight-wicket win over Jaffna Kings.

After being asked to chase down a target of 130, the Aura romped home with 10 balls left in their innings against the Kings. Avishka Fernando scored 52 runs off 32 balls and took his team past the finish line.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Details

Match: B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura, Match 6, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pallekele has been decent for the batters over the years. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 3 pm onwards, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around 37 degrees Celsius.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Probable XIs

B-Love Kandy

Thanuka Dabare, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Aamer Jamal, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dambulla Aura

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ravindu Fernando, Noor Ahmad

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

The Dambulla Aura are in much better form compared to their opponents. Hence, they will go into the match as the favourites.

Prediction: Dambulla Aura to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2 + wickets? Yes No 0 votes