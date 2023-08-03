Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 6, Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

Galle Titans and Colombo Strikers will lock horns in Match No.6 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

The Titans, led by Dasun Shanaka, are sitting pretty on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.075 thanks to wins in both of their matches. They defeated B-Love Kandy by 83 runs in their previous match.

Tim Seifert became the Player of the Match after he scored 74 runs off 39 balls with five fours and as many sixes. On the back of his knock, the Titans scored 180 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

The Strikers, captained by Niroshan Dickwella, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.150 thanks to wins in one out of two matches in the tournament.

After losing to Jaffna Kings in their opening match, the Strikers stormed back with a 27-run win over B-Love Kandy. Babar Azam won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored his maiden LPL fifty.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans, Match 6, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

No match has been played at Pallekele in the ongoing season. Hence, it is a little tricky to understand how the pitch would behave. Teams should look to field first after winning the toss.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

Colombo Strikers

Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Galle Titans

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akila Dananjaya, Richard Ngarava

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

The Titans have been in exceptional form, having won both their matches. But the Strikers are also in good stead. One can expect the team batting second to win the contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Babar Azam to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes