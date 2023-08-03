Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 7, Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in Match No. 7 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

The Aura, led by Kusal Mendis, have been decent thus far in the tournament. Although they lost to Galle Titans in the opener, it was only after the match went right down to the Super Over.

Thereafter, the Aura beat Thisara Perera’s Jaffna Kings by eight wickets to stamp their authority. After being sent in to field first, the Aura restricted the Kings to 129 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Binura Fernando was the pick of their bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-1-27-1. All the other bowlers, excluding Ravindu Fernando, picked up one wicket apiece. The Aura chased down the target with 22 balls to spare.

The Kings, in the meantime, slipped to fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.267. They will want to return to winning ways after losing to the Aura last time around.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings, Match 7, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Pallekele has historically been a decent one for the batters with help for both spinners and pacers. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Hence, there could be delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ravindu Fernando, Noor Ahmad

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardus Viljoen

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Both Aura and Kings have been decent thus far in the tournament and hence it is tough to pick an outright winner. The chasing team may end up having an advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Kusal Mendis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes