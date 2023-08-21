Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Wanindu Hasaranga finishes at the top of both charts – Updated after Final

The final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 was played on Sunday between Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this thrilling encounter in which B-Love Kandy emerged victorious to lift the title.

After electing to bat first, the Dambulla Aura batters struggled throughout and only managed to score 147 at the end of their 20 overs, with Dhananjaya de Silva top-scoring with 40. B-Love Kandy picked up four wickets in total, with Chaturanga de Silva getting two.

In reply, Kamindu Mendis played a good knock of 47 at the top of the order. The game went down the wire and with six required from the last over with B-Love Kandy holding their nerves to get across the line with five wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Final

Wanindu Hasaranga finished the Lanka Premier League 2023 as the highest run-scorer. The B-Love Kandy skipper didn’t take part in the final against Dambulla Aura due to an injury but had smashed 279 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.87.

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers finished the competition as the second-highest run-scorer with 261 runs from eight games. He averaged 32.62 with the bat and smashed a fifty and century for the Strikers. He was a vital cog in the Strikers’ batting lineup this season.

Dinesh Chandimal of B-Love Kandy played a well-composed knock in the final against Dambulla Aura. Chasing 148, Chandimal scored 24 off 22 balls while batting at three. He took his tally to 259 runs in 10 outings and finished on the third spot in the most runs list of Lanka Premier League 2023.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

B-Love Kandy skipper Wanindu Hasaranga didn’t feature in the final of the Lanka Premier League 2023 but played a big role in them reaching the final. The leg-spinner grabbed 19 wickets in 10 games at an outstanding average of 10.73. It included the best figures of 6/9 and he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the competition.

Nuwan Pradeep of B-Love Kandy finished the LPL 2023 as the second-highest wicket-taker. The right-arm pacer grabbed a wicket in the final against Dambulla Aura, giving away 30 runs in his four overs. He took his tally to 14 wickets in seven games and finished below his skipper in the most wickets list.

Noor Ahmad of Dambulla Aura was fantastic with the ball on the night of the final. Helping his team defend 148, the spinner from Afghanistan picked up three wickets and gave away only 27 runs in his four overs. With these three wickets, Ahmad took his wickets tally to 12 in the competition and finished at the third spot in the list of most wickets.