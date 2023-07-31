Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers, Match 1

The Lanka Premier League 2023 kicked off on Sunday with a win forJaffna Kings over Colombo Strikers at the R Pramadesa Stadium in Colombo.

As a result of the match, the Kings are leading the points table with two points and a net run rate of 1.050. Whereas the home side have slipped to the bottom with an NRR of -1.050 and no points after the defeat.

It's just the start of the league and Galle Titans, Dambulla Aura, and B-Love Kandy are occupying the second, third, and fourth places on the points table. The three are yet to play a match. They will get a chance to move up the points table on day 2 of the LPL 2023 on July 31.

Kings emerge victorious in LPL 2023 opener

The opening match saw the Kings batting first and compiling 173/5 from their quota of overs. Towhid Hridoy’s 54 played a pivotal role in helping them reach a decent score. with the ball, the Strikers’ Mohammad Nawaz stood out. Although he did not get a wicket, hemaintained an economy rate of six to keep the score in control.

While chasing, Strikers’ batters struggled to stay abreast of the net run rate. Niroshan Dickwella gave a much-needed boost at the beginning with 58 off 34 balls however, the rest of the batters did not contribute much. The team collapsed for 152 in 19.4 overs.

The Kings bowled efficiently. Hardus Viljoen picked up three wickets while keeping his economy rate under eight, whereas Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Dilshan Madhushanka picked up two wickets apiece as their team ran out winners by 21 runs. Viyaskanth was named the Man of the Match for his performance. Madhushanka’s efforts cannot be overlooked either as he took charge of the final over to keep things in control.