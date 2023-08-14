Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy, Match 19

Dambulla Aura, on Monday, August 14, defeated B-Love Kandy by 20 runs in Match 20 of the LPL 2023. With the win, the Aura finished on top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.793 thanks to wins in six out of eight matches.

Kandy, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.185. Although they qualified for the playoffs, they are yet to cement their place in the top two.

Galle Titans have a realistic chance of toppling them to No. 2 in the points table if they win their next match.

Dhananjaya de Silva guides Dambulla Aura to victory over B-Love Kandy in LPL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Aura scored 162 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama laid the platform with a partnership of 61 runs for the opening wicket off 7.5 overs.

Fernando scored 41 runs off 27 balls before Mujeeb Ur Rahman accounted for his crucial wicket. Ben McDermott chipped in with a breezy knock of 37 in the middle-order. Hayden Kerr gave the innings a finishing kick with a knock of 26 off 16 balls.

Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of the bowlers after he picked up three wickets. Mujeeb also got the wicket of Lakshan Edrisinghe apart from dismissing Fernando.

The Aura bowled Kandy out for 142 in 19.4 overs. Dinesh Chandimal scored 50 runs off 46 balls with six fours, but his knock went in vain. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva faltered with the bat in hand, but he made amends with his bowling. The off-spinner finished with figures of 2-0-6-4 and broke the backbone of the opposition batting. Pramod Madushan also picked up two crucial wickets of Isuru Udana and Pradeep.