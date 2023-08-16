Lanka Premier League 2023: Qualifier 1, Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

The Dambulla Aura and the Galle Titans will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this match.

The Titans will be brimming with confidence after putting their A-game forward against the Colombo Strikers on Tuesday to make it to the top two. They won the match with 11.3 overs to spare after bowling the opposition out for 74.

At one point in time, the Galle Titans found themselves in all sorts of trouble. They lost four matches in a row and were on the verge of getting knocked out of the competition but bounced back to put their campaign back on track.

The Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, finished on top of the table in the league stage with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.793, thanks to six wins out of eight matches. They were also the first team to book a berth in the Qualifier 1.

The Aura are currently on a five-match winning streak. They lost two of their first three matches to start their campaign, but once they found their rhythm, it has been tough to stop them.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Match Details

Match: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans, Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been a sporting one thus far. Runs have not been overly easy to come by.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Probable XIs

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ben McDermott, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Alex Ross, Dushan Hemantha, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Sachitha Jayathilake, Hayden Kerr, Pramod Madushan, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Galle Titans

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Match Prediction

The Dambulla Aura are expected to win the match given their incredible form. The form of their skipper, Dhananjaya de Silva, has also been exemplary.

Prediction: The Dambulla Aura to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

