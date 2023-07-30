Lanka Premier League 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023) will kick off tonight with a clash between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers at the R Premadasa Stadium. Three other franchises, namely Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy, will participate in LPL 2023 as well.

The Thisara Perera-led Jaffna Kings are the defending champions of the tournament. This year, some big names of world cricket like Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan and Matthew Wade will feature in this tournament along with the Sri Lankan stars.

The five franchises will play against each other twice from July 30 to August 15. Colombo and Pallekele are the two venues for the league. Top four teams will advance to the playoffs, and then, one team will become the champion on August 20.

Lanka Premier League 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports 3 will telecast the Lanka Premier League 2023 matches in India. Sony Pictures Sports Network held the TV rights for this tournament until last year, but from 2023 onwards, Star Sports will show the matches live.

Fans can watch the LPL 2023 matches in English commentary on Star Sports 3. Ramiz Raja, Russell Arnold, Scott Styris, HD Ackerman, R. Abeysinghe, Aamir Sohail and Frances Mackay are the commentators. The start time for the matches is 3:00 PM (afternoon matches) and 7:30 PM (evening matches).

Lanka Premier League live streaming in India

FanCode has acquired the rights to stream all the matches live in India. Fans will have to either buy an annual or monthly pass on FanCode to catch the Lanka Premier League 2023 live on the platform.

Besides, FanCode has also launched a LPL special pass for this season. Fans can watch buy the pass worth ₹89 to watch the entire season live. The pass for one LPL match costs ₹19.

Poll : Will Jaffna Kings retain the LPL trophy? Yes No 0 votes