Lanka Premier League: Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 encounter called off due to rain; team standings and semi-final status

The 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) between Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions had to be called off due to rain.

Jaffna Stallions won the toss and elected to field first. However, only seven overs of play were possible before the weather played spoilsport.

Jaffna Stallions picked up three Dambulla Viiking wickets in the seven overs. Opener Sadeera Samarawickrama was the first to go, trapped lbw by pace bowler Suranga Lakmal for 3.

In-form batsmen Angelo Perera and Samit Patel also fell cheaply. While Perera was caught at mid-off by Shoaib off the bowling of Duanne Olivier for 6, Wanindu Hasaranga had Patel stumped for 1.

Dambulla Viiking VS Jaffna Stallions match has been called off at 10:20 PM IST due to heavy rain.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten on 28 from 21 with the help of five boundaries. He had skipper Dasun Shanaka (2 not out) for company.

At the end of seven overs, Dambulla Viiking were in dire straits at 42 for 3 when no further play was possible due to heavy rains.

Where do Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions stand in the points table?

Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking are the top two sides in the points table. Both have nine points each from six matches with four wins, one loss and one no result.

Only a superior net run-rate separates Jaffna Stallions (1.243) from Dambulla Viiking (-0.203) in the points table.

Both Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking, along with Colombo Kings, with eight points from six matches, have qualified for the semi-final of LPL 2020.

What about Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers?

Galle Gladiators got their first points on the board in their sixth attempt when they defeated Colombo Kings by eight wickets in the 14th match of LPL 2020.

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir (5 for 26) and Lakshan Sandakan (3 for 33) ran through the Colombo Kings lineup to restrict them to 171. In response, the Galle Gladiators eased to a facile win, thanks to an excellent start provided by their openers. Danushka Gunathilaka (38 off 28) and Ahsan Ali (56 off 38) added 97 runs for the opening wicket.

The victory means Galle Gladiators are still in with a chance of making the final four as do Kandy Tuskers who, like the Gladiators, have two points from six games.