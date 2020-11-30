Lanka Premier League: Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions | Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

It will be Dambulla Viiking's batting prowess against Jaffna Stallions' bowling acumen when the two teams lock horns in the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020). Both Viking and Stallions are coming into this LPL game on the back of victories in their respective tournament openers.

Viiking beat Kandy Tuskers by four runs courtesy DRS while the Stallions, one of the dark horses for the LPL 2020 title, chased down a 176-run target against Galle Gladiators with three balls to spare.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Viiking made a humongous 195-4 in their LPL 2020 opener against the Tuskers, with the captain scoring the bulk of the runs. In the process, Viking capitalised on Tuskers' inexperienced bowling lineup and made merry on a flat pitch.

However, against Stallions, Viking will come up against a much stronger bowling attack led by allrounder Thisara Perera that got the better of a star-studded Galle Gladiators consisting of Shahid Afridi, Chadwick Walton and Danushka Gunathilaka.

LPL 2020 Form Guide: Dambulla Viiking

Viiking would expect more from their Sri Lankan old-guard Upul Tharanga in LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking opened with the canny duo of wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and Oshanda Fernando in their first LPL game of the season.

Both batsmen looked in good touch and helped their team capitalise in the powerplay overs by putting up 53 runs before Dickwella threw away his wicket with a reckless reverse-sweep.

Unfortunately, soon after Dickwella's wicket, Fernando had to be stretchered off the field after suffering a twisted ankle. Minod Bhanuka could come in for him for the remainder of the Vikings' LPL 2020 campaign if Fernando fails to recover in time.

Viiking will surely like to see more of Upul Tharanga, who managed only a run-a-ball 18 in that LPL game.

The old firm of Shanka and Samit Patel had set up a big-hitting factory against the Tuskers. Patel took the pressure off his captain with a brisk 58, and then Shanaka anchored the innings to perfection. Both players looked in a rich vein of form and will be looking to make the most of the spin overs in the game against Stallions.

In the bowling department, the Viking bowlers looked to be in good stead against the Tuskers. In that LPL game, Anwar Ali dismissed the opposition captain cheaply before the Sri Lankan domestic circuit veteran Malinda Pushpakumara bowled a beautiful yorker to fox the other Tuskers opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Shananka will be hoping for a similar display from his two best bowlers in the LPL game against the Stallions.

LPL 2020 Form Guide: Jaffna Stallions

Jaffna Stallions are one of the few bowling-heavy sides in LPL 2020. Featuring the South African duo of Duanne Oliver and Kyle Abbott, the Stallions bowling attack possess the pace and skid required to be successful in the tournament.

Oliver manifested that perception with a spell of 4-44 against the Gladiators, the best bowling figures in LPL 2020 till now. All of his victims were top-six batsmen, and he will probably be the first bowler that Viiking could come up against.

Wanindu Hasaranga played the underrated role of keeping one end tight in the LPL game against the Gladiators. In his four overs, Hasaranga bowled two maidens and gave away only 12 runs in the other two. That allowed the other Stallions bowlers to play aggressively.

The Stallions' batting potential didn't come to the fore completely in their LPL opener. However, opener Avishka Fernando's effervescent 92 took the steam off the opponent's bowling attack single-handedly. Fernando's shots around the park were a sight to behold, and LPL 2020 opponents will be wary of his form.

Shoaib Malik too fared well by holding up one end although it remains to be seen if he could up the ante when the target is taller. Malik's team would also be looking for him to chip in with a few economical overs against the Viiking.

The Stallions shouldn't read too much into their performances after just one LPL game but will be looking for a better team effort with the ball against Viking.

LPL 2020 - Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Prediction

Despite his pedigree, the fact that Thisara Perera's services weren't required by his team in their tournament opener makes the Stallions a side to be reckoned with in LPL 2020.

The Viiking have a brilliant lineup with good players, but they fall short of the Stallions in terms of team balance.

Barring any surprises, this LPL game is poised to be evenly contested. The Stallions bat deeper than the Viiking, which could give them the edge in a high-scoring match on a good track in Hambantota.

Prediction: Jaffna Stallions to win.