BCCI slam Asia Cup schedule, Bangladesh choke, and more - Cricket News Today, July 26 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.82K   //    26 Jul 2018, 18:42 IST

Bangladesh v England - Second Test: Day Two
Adil Rashid has been included in the squad for the first Test against India

There has been a lot going on in the world of cricket over the past 24 hours. The Asia Cup schedule was announced a few days ago, which received a lot of backlash due to its scheduling.

Bangladesh took on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series but things didn't go according to plan.

As we get ready for the first Test between India and England, which is set to begin in a few days from now, let's take a look at the things which made news today (26 July 2018)

#5 England announce squad for 1st Test against India

The England cricket team recalled Rashid Khan to the Test side as they announced a 13-member Test squad to take on India in the first of the five-match Test series which begins on August 1 in Birmingham.

Moeen Ali, too, was included in the squad apart from the leggie Rashid. Meanwhile, Jamie Porter received his first Test call-up and has replaced Chris Woakes in the side, who is recovering from an injury.

The selectors' decision to pick Rashid in the side received a lot of flak from pundits and former cricketers, including Michael Vaughan.

However, Ed Smith, the chief selector cleared the air about his selection.

"Adil fully understands that if he wishes to be eligible for Test cricket in the 2019 season, he must have a county contract to play four-day cricket. Moving forward, England Test players must be committed to the County Championship. Clearly, the one-off circumstances around Adil’s return to the Test squad are unusual. However, the selection panel was unanimous in believing that Adil should be selected in England’s squad," he said while speaking to the Telegraph.

India are currently taking on Essex in a warm-up game being held at the County Ground, Chelmsford. They managed to score 395 in the first innings, with Dinesh Karthik top scoring with 82 runs to his name. Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya, all scored half-centuries.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
