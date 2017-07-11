Latest ICC ODI rankings released

Kohli, Dhoni and Dhawan were the highest ranked Indian batsmen, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashwin re-entered the ICC top-20 for bowlers.

Kohli continues to be the top-ranked batsman in ODIs

Virat Kohli continued to lead the batting charts, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered the top-20 in the latest ODI rankings announced by the ICC. Despite a number of changes in the rankings, the top-5 batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders remained the same.

Kohli is followed by Australia’s David Warner, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England’s new Test captain Joe Root and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni climbed up three places to reach the 12th spot after compiling 154 runs in the recently concluded series against West Indies.

Ajinkya Rahane jumped as many as 13 places after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series, reaching the 23rd spot, his career-best ranking. West Indies’ Shai Hope also made a big leap, jumping to the 61st spot, a gain of 20 points.

Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who reached the 13th spot after moving six places, and Ashwin, who sits exactly at 20, Umesh Yadav made a gain of five places to reach 23 and Hardik Pandya was placed at 63, an improvement of 32 places.

Zimbabwe’s historic series win against Sri Lanka, coupled with West Indies’ win against India in the fourth ODI, has given the Windies team hope of directly qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. The Zimbabwe team, having overcome Sri Lanka 3-2, ensured that the gap between the Lankans and the Windies team reduced to just 10 points.

The five-match ODI series against India in August is Sri Lanka’s next best bet at attempting to gain direct entry, having suffered a five-point drop from 93 to 88 after the humiliating loss.

Here are the complete lists:

BATTING RANKINGS

RANK NAME POINTS 1 VIRAT KOHLI (INDIA) 873 2 DAVID WARNER (AUS) 861 3 AB DE VILLIERS (SA) 847 4 JOE ROOT (ENG) 799 5 BABAR AZAM (PAK) 786 6 KANE WILLIAMSON (NZ) 779 7 QUINTON DE KOCK (SA) 769 8 FAF DU PLESSIS (SA) 768 9 MARTIN GUPTILL (NZ) 749 10 HASHIM AMLA (SA) 741

BOWLING RANKINGS

RANK NAME POINTS 1 JOSH HAZLEWOOD (AUS) 732 2 IMRAN TAHIR (SA) 718 3 MITCHELL STARC (AUS) 701 4 KAGISO RABADA (SA) 685 5 TRENT BOULT (NZ) 665 6 HASAN ALI (PAK) 663 7 SUNIL NARINE (WI) 662 8 RASHID KHAN (AFG) 647 9 CHRIS WOAKES (ENG) 627 10 MOHAMMAD NABI (AFG) 618

ALL-ROUNDER RANKINGS

RANK NAME POINTS 1 SHAKIB AL HASAN (BAN) 353 2 MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ (PAK) 339 3 MOHAMMAD NABI (AFG) 329 4 JAMES FAULKNER (AUS) 299 5 ANGELO MATHEWS (SL) 294

TEAM RANKINGS