Latest ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar in the top five

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.12K // 30 Sep 2018, 12:55 IST

Kohli continues to remain at the top of the rankings

The conclusion of the Asia Cup 2018 saw a lot of changes in the ICC ODI Rankings. With India winning the tournament and not losing a single game throughout, the list is dominated by Indians. In fact, three out of the top five ODI batsmen are Indians. While Virat Kohli continues to dominate right at the top despite not playing in the Asia Cup, his deputy Rohit Sharma is at number 2.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, who scored the most number of runs in the Asia Cup, moved up four places to number 5 on the rankings. He scored 342 runs in the tournament with 2 centuries to his name. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma scored 317 runs, scoring a century against Pakistan, which means that the top two ODI batsmen in the world are Indians.

Amongst the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav achieved his career-best ranking of number 3, jumping up three places. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup along with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman. Both the bowlers picked up 10 wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah is still top and Rashid Khan is at No.2.

India continues to remain at number 2 on the team rankings, with England still at the top. India are currently on 122 points, five behind the No.1 ranked England. Pakistan lost 3 points but are still at the fifth position but are now just one point ahead of sixth-placed Australia.

Amongst the all-rounders, Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan has made history by becoming the first Afghan player to be ranked No.1. He topped Shakib al Hasan, who held the position for a long time.

Rashid had a great Asia Cup, picking up lots of wickets with the ball and contributing with the bat as well.

