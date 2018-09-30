Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Latest ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar in the top five

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.12K   //    30 Sep 2018, 12:55 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
Kohli continues to remain at the top of the rankings

The conclusion of the Asia Cup 2018 saw a lot of changes in the ICC ODI Rankings. With India winning the tournament and not losing a single game throughout, the list is dominated by Indians. In fact, three out of the top five ODI batsmen are Indians. While Virat Kohli continues to dominate right at the top despite not playing in the Asia Cup, his deputy Rohit Sharma is at number 2.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, who scored the most number of runs in the Asia Cup, moved up four places to number 5 on the rankings. He scored 342 runs in the tournament with 2 centuries to his name. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma scored 317 runs, scoring a century against Pakistan, which means that the top two ODI batsmen in the world are Indians.

Amongst the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav achieved his career-best ranking of number 3, jumping up three places. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup along with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman. Both the bowlers picked up 10 wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah is still top and Rashid Khan is at No.2.

India continues to remain at number 2 on the team rankings, with England still at the top. India are currently on 122 points, five behind the No.1 ranked England. Pakistan lost 3 points but are still at the fifth position but are now just one point ahead of sixth-placed Australia.

Amongst the all-rounders, Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan has made history by becoming the first Afghan player to be ranked No.1. He topped Shakib al Hasan, who held the position for a long time.

Rashid had a great Asia Cup, picking up lots of wickets with the ball and contributing with the bat as well.

Here are the ODI rankings as they stand:

Enter caption
Enter caption
Enter caption
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan ICC ODI Rankings
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
A comparison between the captaincy tactics of Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be made India's ODI...
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma at 7000 vs top 5 run-scorers in ODI history:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 performers for India so far in the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar register India's highest...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 4 run-scorers from the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 instances of two Indians scoring 100s in the same ODI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
5 fastest batsmen to reach 15 ODI centuries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us