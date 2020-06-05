VVS Laxman calls Virender Sehwag one of the most destructive openers in Test history

VVS Laxman took to Twitter to call Virender Sehwag one of the most destructive openers the game has ever seen.

Laxman has chosen to use Twitter to pay tributes to former teammates that have had a major influence on his career.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' in action

Former Indian cricket team batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to shower praise on former teammate Virender Sehwag. The Hyderabad-born batsman called Sehwag one of the ‘most destructive openers’ in Test match history.

“Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious,” VVS Laxman tweeted.

The naysayers used to question Virender Sehwag’s pedigree against high-quality pace bowling, but with his immense self-belief and positivity, Sehwag quashed all the doubts.

Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru's immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious. pic.twitter.com/BDOGoSV0FN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2020

VVS Laxman's Twitter thread

With the COVID-19 induced time away from cricket still in place, Laxman has chosen to use Twitter to pay tributes to former teammates that had a major influence on his career.

Laxman has covered India greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath in the fantastic thread. Earlier, VVS Laxman had called Rahul Dravid cricket's 'most committed student'.

Virender Sehwag's storied career

The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ Virender Sehwag was known for tearing apart the best bowling lineups in the world. The veteran of 104 Test matches and 251 ODIs amassed 8586 and 8273 runs in the two formats respectively, over the course of his splendid international career.

The ‘Sultan of Multan’ hit his first triple century against Pakistan in Multan against a bowling line-up that included pace bowlers of the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammed Sami and Abdul Razzaq.

Sehwag's second triple century came against the mighty South African side in 2008 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He scored a record-breaking 319 in his marathon innings, which saw him smashing the trio of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Morne Morkel to all parts of the ground.

The 41-year old Virender Sehwag is also known for being the second-Indian to hit a double century in an ODI. Following Sachin Tendulkar’s exploits a year earlier against South Africa, Virender Sehwag smashed a belligerent 219 against West Indies in 2011, in Indore's Holkar Stadium.