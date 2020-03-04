Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi among five shortlisted for two remaining spots in selection committee

Venkatesh Prasad has worked with the Indian team before as a bowling coach

The senior men's national selection committee has two vacant spots remaining and according to reports, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Rajesh Chauhan have been shortlisted for interviews with the Cricket Advisory Committee.

According to reports, The five shortlisted applicants were selected from a pool of 40 applicants by the Cricket Advisory Committee members Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.

The other 35 applicants included former India players Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma and Nayan Mongia. Prasad worked on the junior team selection panel while Joshi has worked with Ranji teams as well as international sides.

Ajit Agarkar wasn't shortlisted in the final five

The BCCI chucked out the zonal criteria for selection of the panel from 2016 after the Lodha Committee recommendations. The new selection panel, which already consists of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjape, will pick the squad for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa.

Sivaramakrishnan played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the national side, while Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India. Singh represented India's three Tests and 16 ODIs for the senior side.

Prasad worked before with the Indian team as a bowling coach and was part of the winning campaign in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa.