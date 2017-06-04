VVS Laxman to stay away from Tom Moody's head coach interview

Laxman is a member of the CAC, who will be appointing the head coach for India.

VVS Laxman and Tom Moody are part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff

What’s the story?

When Tom Moody appears for his head coach interview before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), VVS Laxman, who is one of the members of the CAC, will have to keep away from interviewing him in order to avoid a conflict of interest issue. Laxman and Moody work together as mentor and coach respectively for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“Vinod Rai (COA chairman) has informed BCCI officials that Laxman will have to stay away when Moody appears for his interview. Laxman and Moody know each other very well and to avoid another conflict of interest debate, the COA felt that it would be better if Laxman recuses himself,” a BCCI official told the Indian Express.

In case you didn’t know...

Tom Moody is one of the applicants for the role of head coach for Indian Men’s cricket team. Along with Moody, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble are some of the other names competing for the post.

The head coach will be appointed by the CAC comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. It is also said that CoA and BCCI will not be involved in taking the decision.

The details

Laxman and Moody know each other very well and are good friends. The decision to keep Laxman away has been taken chiefly because The Committee of Administrators (COA) have been accused by their former colleague Ramachandra Guha of choosing to ignore conflict of interest issues of former players.

What’s next?

The interviews are most likely to be held on 5th and 6th of June in London.

The head coach will be appointed after the Champions Trophy finishes and the new coach’s contract will be till the ICC World Cup 2019.

Author’s take

The move by the COA chairman is clearly made to negate the accusations put forth by Ramachandra Guha but it doesn’t quite fit. The CAC consists of members who are the finest cricketers produced by the nation and carry loads of experience with them. They are very well aware of the responsibilities bestowed upon them and know what impact it has on Indian cricket’s future.

VVS Laxman is a professional and would definitely put his personal feelings aside when he has to make a decision on behalf of the country and thus he shouldn’t be recused.