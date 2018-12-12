×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leaked email details Kohli's role in Kumble's sacking

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
33   //    12 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST

Close to a year and a half after Anil Kumble's resignation as India's head coach, new updates are emerging regarding his much-publicised fallout with captain Virat Kohli.

An email by Diana Edulji to Vinod Rai, accessed by ESPNCricinfo, suggests that 'rules were broken' to appoint Ravi Shastri as Kumble's successor to the job.

Edulji's revelations stemmed from her ongoing disagreement with fellow-CoA member Vinod Rai, regarding the selection of an ad-hoc committee to pick Indian women's head coach. After Edulji claimed that both Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana wanted Ramesh Powar back at the helm, Rai has stated that players cannot have a say in the matters of coach's selection.

In response to Rai's statement, Edulji has revealed that Virat Kohli had a big say in removing Kumble from his post, alleging that he even sent messages to BCCI's CEO to replace the coach.

"Virat frequently sent SMS's to the CEO and there was a change in the coach"

"Virat did not accede to Kumble continuing in spite of CAC saying so then why not these two players get what they feel is best for the team. They were truthful in expressing their views, unlike Virat who frequently sent SMS's to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the Coach", Edulji stated in the mail.

The CAC refers to the Cricket Advisory Committee that was formed to overlook the selection of the new coach. Comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, the CAC tried, but failed to mend differences between the captain and coach.

Edulji further stated that rules were broken in Shastri's ascension. Back then, Kumble had admitted that the captain had 'reservations' with his coaching style.

"There also I had objected and my dissent is recorded when the timelines were extended for someone to apply as he didn't apply in time. Mr Kumble a legend in his own right was subjected to loss of face and made to look like a villain, he was gracious enough to move on for which I respect him," Edulji stated.

Advertisement

"There also, rules were broken and I had raised objections back then", she added.

Shastri reign is currently contracted to run till the 2019 World Cup. Kumble quit as coach after serving the team for a year, during which the Indian team lost just one in 17 Tests.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Anil Kumble
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
Six 30+ scores which played a major role in India's World...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
All-rounder quits international cricket, Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 ODI wicket-takers in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 ways India can defeat Australia in the upcoming Test...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 special memories of Gautam Gambhir for every cricket fan
RELATED STORY
5 great modern-day fast bowlers and their most feared...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us